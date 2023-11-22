Open Menu

Solangi, Kazakhstan Envoy Discuss Strengthening Of Bilateral Relations In Diverse Sectors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Solangi, Kazakhstan envoy discuss strengthening of bilateral relations in diverse sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday said that Pakistan valued its relations with Kazakhstan and was working on strengthening them in diverse fields.

During a meeting with Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin important issues including bilateral relations, strengthening cooperation in the media sector, promoting public relations and regional situation were

discussed.

Murtaza Solangi and the ambassador agreed to establish offices of state media organizations of both countries in Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

"There is a need to promote public relations and exchange of cultural delegations between the two countries," he said and stressed for further promoting the cooperation between state media institutions of two countries.

He said that the ptv and Radio Pakistan were the main source of access to information on both sides.

The issue of signing an memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan and the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan was also discussed in the meeting.

In this regard, it was also agreed to hold a Zoom meeting between the Information Ministers of Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

A memorandum of understanding for media cooperation was signed between Associated Press of Pakistan and Kazakh Information Agency in 2018, Murtaza Solangi said. A team from Lahore was leaving for Kazakhstan for film shooting, which was an important step towards promoting cultural relations between the two countries, he said.

Pakistan, he added, was a key member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Economic Cooperation Organization and next meeting of the SCO was being held in Kazakhstan.

Terming SCO a dynamic platform for building relations with regional countries, Murtaza Solangi said

Pakistan maintained deep, historical and cultural ties with members of the SCO as

"Our interests and objectives are broadly intertwined".

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan invited the minister to visit Kazakhstan to sign the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan and the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan. He said that the President of Kazakhstan profoundly loved Pakistan and the people of Pakistan.

The Ambassador said the President of Kazakhstan will visit Pakistan next year.

This visit of the President of Kazakhstan will be a milestone in terms of trade, which will further promote bilateral trade relations, the ambassador said. "We want to further strengthen the cooperation between the state media of the two countries", he added.

He said Pakistan was an important country for access to warm waters in the middle East.

He pointed out that Sialkot was a leading centre for manufacturing football and surgical instruments.

Murtaza Solangi also highlighted the importance of promoting close economic ties, including increasing bilateral trade and investment opportunities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Lahore Film And Movies Exchange Visit Kazakhstan Middle East Sialkot 2018 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media From PTV

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to establish offices of ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to establish offices of their state media organizatio ..

20 minutes ago
 Ministerial Committee Mandated by the Joint Arab-I ..

Ministerial Committee Mandated by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit holds an Officia ..

1 hour ago
 Secretary General: Inaugural Session of the OIC La ..

Secretary General: Inaugural Session of the OIC Labour Centre Marks a Significan ..

1 hour ago
 realme C51 Now Available in Pakistan for a Champio ..

Realme C51 Now Available in Pakistan for a Champion Price of PKR 29,999/-

1 hour ago
 Emirates joins UAE-based research consortium for r ..

Emirates joins UAE-based research consortium for renewable and advanced aviation ..

2 hours ago
 Oasis One: A Vision of Modern Living in Faisalabad

Oasis One: A Vision of Modern Living in Faisalabad

2 hours ago
SIM Disowning Charge Apply on SIMs having Less tha ..

SIM Disowning Charge Apply on SIMs having Less than 6 Months Retention Period

2 hours ago
 Some Pakistani bowlers might felt jealous for taki ..

Some Pakistani bowlers might felt jealous for taking wickets during CWC 2023: Sh ..

2 hours ago
 IHC summons Caretaker PM Kakar in Baloch missing s ..

IHC summons Caretaker PM Kakar in Baloch missing students case

2 hours ago
 Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrep ..

Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Nation ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan