Solangi Lauds FM Jilani For ‘managing Fastest De-escalation’ With Iran

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Solangi lauds FM Jilani for ‘managing fastest de-escalation’ with Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday lauded the visionary role played by Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani for “managing the fastest de-escalation” between Pakistan and Iran.

“Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani deserves all the credit for his visionary engagement and managing possibly one of the fastest de-escalation of the diplomatic history,” the minister said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The minister also posted a joint statement press statement of Pakistan and Iran in this regard.

The joint press statement, issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson, said: "It has been mutually agreed that ambassadors of both countries may return to their respective posts by 26 January 2024.

“At the invitation of Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, will undertake a visit to Pakistan on 29 January 2024.”

