Solangi Lauds FM Jilani For ‘managing Fastest De-escalation’ With Iran
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday lauded the visionary role played by Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani for “managing the fastest de-escalation” between Pakistan and Iran.
“Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani deserves all the credit for his visionary engagement and managing possibly one of the fastest de-escalation of the diplomatic history,” the minister said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
The minister also posted a joint statement press statement of Pakistan and Iran in this regard.
The joint press statement, issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson, said: "It has been mutually agreed that ambassadors of both countries may return to their respective posts by 26 January 2024.
“At the invitation of Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, will undertake a visit to Pakistan on 29 January 2024.”
Recent Stories
‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..
PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..
Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide
Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman
Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..
Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traders announce to support JUI-F candidate in elections on PK-1134 minutes ago
-
USAID investment, Climate summit underscores US support for Pakistan's economy14 minutes ago
-
FIA cyber crime working to nab culprits behind spreading hate material on social media: Waqar24 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on fertiliser hoarding continues24 minutes ago
-
Halal Food Authority conducts operation34 minutes ago
-
72 undocumented Afghan families repatriate34 minutes ago
-
Dense fog patches cause transport havoc for capital's residents34 minutes ago
-
Five killed as vehicle falls into ravine in Dir Upper34 minutes ago
-
Tough competition expected in NA-44 as political heavyweights lined up44 minutes ago
-
Father murders son over political argument in Peshawar44 minutes ago
-
LRH carries out free cornea transplant of 20 patients in two months54 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown against underage drivers continues, 53 FIRs lodged54 minutes ago