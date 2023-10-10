(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday lauded the remarkable services rendered by Pakistan Sweet Home and its Patron in Chief Zamarud Khan for the welfare of orphans and needy children.

The minister, in a meeting with Zamarud Khan, acknowledged Pakistan Sweet Home's role in providing protection, quality education, and effective grooming to marginalized segments of society.

Solangi said the children who received education from the organization had excelled in every aspect of life.

Zamarud Khan, while expressing his gratitude, said Pakistan Sweet Home had successfully achieved its objectives by imparting modern education to the children under its care.

He hoped that the children would play vital role in the country's important sectors in the future.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interests.