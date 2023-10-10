Open Menu

Solangi Lauds Pakistan Sweet Home's Services For Orphans & Needy Childern

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Solangi lauds Pakistan Sweet Home's services for orphans & needy childern

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday lauded the remarkable services rendered by Pakistan Sweet Home and its Patron in Chief Zamarud Khan for the welfare of orphans and needy children.

The minister, in a meeting with Zamarud Khan, acknowledged Pakistan Sweet Home's role in providing protection, quality education, and effective grooming to marginalized segments of society.

Solangi said the children who received education from the organization had excelled in every aspect of life.

Zamarud Khan, while expressing his gratitude, said Pakistan Sweet Home had successfully achieved its objectives by imparting modern education to the children under its care.

He hoped that the children would play vital role in the country's important sectors in the future.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interests.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education From

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi chairs 1st meeting of Sharjah Res ..

Bodour Al Qasimi chairs 1st meeting of Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovati ..

12 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings celebrates 1st anniversary of lis ..

Burjeel Holdings celebrates 1st anniversary of listing on ADX

12 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed: ICA Congress Abu Dhabi offers g ..

Mansour bin Zayed: ICA Congress Abu Dhabi offers great opportunity to preserve, ..

27 minutes ago
 Universal Health Insurance program being revamped: ..

Universal Health Insurance program being revamped: Nadeem

51 minutes ago
 World Mental Health Day being observed today

World Mental Health Day being observed today

57 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Climate Action unveils UAE’s vis ..

UAE Council for Climate Action unveils UAE’s vision for carbon trading, pursue ..

1 hour ago
Dubai Assembly for Generative AI begins tomorrow

Dubai Assembly for Generative AI begins tomorrow

1 hour ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first against Pakistan today

3 hours ago
 Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit fro ..

Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit from India

3 hours ago
 Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi ..

Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi night

3 hours ago
 Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upo ..

Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upon his return

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri L ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan