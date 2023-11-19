Open Menu

Solangi Leaves For Home From Maldives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Solangi leaves for home from Maldives

MALE( Maldives) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Nov, 2023) The Federal Minister of Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Solangi, left for home on Sunday after attending the Presidential Inauguration 2023.

The minister was seen off by senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Male, said a Ministry of Foreign Affairs post on X, formerly Twitter.

