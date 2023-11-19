Solangi leaves for home from Maldives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MALE( Maldives) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Nov, 2023) The Federal Minister of Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Solangi, left for home on Sunday after attending the Presidential Inauguration 2023.

The minister was seen off by senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Male, said a Ministry of Foreign Affairs post on X, formerly Twitter.