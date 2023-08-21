Solangi, Maqbool Baqir reiterate support for ECP in conducting free elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi and Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqir on Monday reiterated their determination to fully support the Election Commission of Pakistan ( ECP) in conducting the general elections in a transparent manner.

During a telephonic conversation Murtaza Solangi congratulated Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqir on taking charge as caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh.

The minister also discussed with the Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh the case of slain journalist Jan Muhammad Maher.

The caretaket Sindh CM informed the caretaker information minister about the progress made in the case of the slain journalist.

Maqbool Baqir also congratulated Murtaza Solangi on assuming charge as Minister for Information and Broadcasting.