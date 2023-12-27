Solangi, Mohsin Naqvi discuss steps for solution of journalists problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday met Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

Provincial Information Minister Aamir Mir was also present on the occasion.

They discussed issues of mutual interest, solutions of media industry problems and initiatives for welfare of the journalist community.

Murtaza Solangi appreciated the steps taken by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to execute and complete public projects at fast pace.