Solangi Pays Tribute To Munnu Bhai For His Services To Curb Thalassemia
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 06:07 PM
Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday paid tribute to the late Munnu Bhai over his outstanding services for curb the lethal disease of Thalassemia
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday paid tribute to the late Munnu Bhai over his outstanding services for curb the lethal disease of Thalassemia.
Addressing the 6th death anniversary by Sundas Foundation, the minister said Munnu Bhai had dedicated his entire life for welfare of Thalassemia patients.
He had set an example by establishing the Sundas Foundation in the country, Solangi added.
Director Sundas Foundation Khalid Abbas Dar, President Yasin Khan and other notable personalities including Sohail Waraich, Hafeezullah Khan Niazi, Mujeebur Rahman Shami, Sughra Sadaf and others were also present on this occasion.
The minister said the recorded programme of Munnu Bhai on ptv had become popular among the people due to thorough analysis.
The minister was all praise for Munnu Bhai who was a “good and sincere person” in addition to numerous other qualities.
He said the patients who had been receiving treatment for Thalassemia at Sundas Foundation would become a source of salvation in the Hereafter.
The Federal minister said there was a need to promote preventive measures to curb the prevalence of Thalassemia among the people.
He also underlined the need for fine-tuning the laws in this regard for ensuring effective implementation.
Murtaza Solangi vowed to continue the legacy of Munnu Bhai who rendered unprecedented services for people.
He said Munnu Bhai was not only a philanthropist but also a poet and writer. His poetry in his mother tongue Punjabi, was unprecedented.
The minister said Munnu Bhai firmly believed in creating opportunities through self-struggle instead of waiting for the nature to take its course.
On the occasion, other speakers also paid rich homage to Munnu Bhai for his services.
At the end of the ceremony, Pir Ziaul Haq Naqshbandi offered prayers for the late Munnu Bhai.
Earlier, the minister visited the lab of Sundas Foundation and distributed gifts among the children suffering from Thalassemia.
Recent Stories
RTO Rawalpindi seals counterfeit cigarette manufacturing factory
China ready to work with Pakistan to upgrade CPEC: Wang Wenbin
Faisalabad commissioner meets Turkish consul general
Al-Khidmat Foundation announces `Award for Journalists’, signs MoU with PPC
Thai political upstart Pita survives another day
Workshop held to strengthen Parliamentary practices
Governor for ensuring compliance of 2% admission quota for minorities in public ..
Three killed, 11 injured in Upper Kohistan road accident
Minister Shahid Ashraf orders thorough security measures for elections
RPO directs police to perform election duties with impartiality
Actress Sahiba's viral anniversary photo sparks humorous fan comments
Hazrat Shah Hamdan Conference held at PAC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faisalabad commissioner meets Turkish consul general7 minutes ago
-
Al-Khidmat Foundation announces `Award for Journalists’, signs MoU with PPC12 minutes ago
-
Workshop held to strengthen Parliamentary practices12 minutes ago
-
Governor for ensuring compliance of 2% admission quota for minorities in public sector varsities12 minutes ago
-
Three killed, 11 injured in Upper Kohistan road accident12 minutes ago
-
Minister Shahid Ashraf orders thorough security measures for elections12 minutes ago
-
RPO directs police to perform election duties with impartiality12 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Shah Hamdan Conference held at PAC19 minutes ago
-
PML-N candidates conduct door-to-door campaign19 minutes ago
-
DC for beautification of Bahawalpur7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan armed forces fully prepared against any threat, conspiracy: COAS43 minutes ago
-
Four drug peddlers nabbed, Hashish recovered7 minutes ago