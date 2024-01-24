Solangi pays tribute to Munnu Bhai for his services to curb Thalassemia

Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday paid tribute to the late Munnu Bhai over his outstanding services for curb the lethal disease of Thalassemia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday paid tribute to the late Munnu Bhai over his outstanding services for curb the lethal disease of Thalassemia.

Addressing the 6th death anniversary by Sundas Foundation, the minister said Munnu Bhai had dedicated his entire life for welfare of Thalassemia patients.

He had set an example by establishing the Sundas Foundation in the country, Solangi added.

Director Sundas Foundation Khalid Abbas Dar, President Yasin Khan and other notable personalities including Sohail Waraich, Hafeezullah Khan Niazi, Mujeebur Rahman Shami, Sughra Sadaf and others were also present on this occasion.

The minister said the recorded programme of Munnu Bhai on ptv had become popular among the people due to thorough analysis.

The minister was all praise for Munnu Bhai who was a “good and sincere person” in addition to numerous other qualities.

He said the patients who had been receiving treatment for Thalassemia at Sundas Foundation would become a source of salvation in the Hereafter.

The Federal minister said there was a need to promote preventive measures to curb the prevalence of Thalassemia among the people.

He also underlined the need for fine-tuning the laws in this regard for ensuring effective implementation.

Murtaza Solangi vowed to continue the legacy of Munnu Bhai who rendered unprecedented services for people.

He said Munnu Bhai was not only a philanthropist but also a poet and writer. His poetry in his mother tongue Punjabi, was unprecedented.

The minister said Munnu Bhai firmly believed in creating opportunities through self-struggle instead of waiting for the nature to take its course.

On the occasion, other speakers also paid rich homage to Munnu Bhai for his services.

At the end of the ceremony, Pir Ziaul Haq Naqshbandi offered prayers for the late Munnu Bhai.

Earlier, the minister visited the lab of Sundas Foundation and distributed gifts among the children suffering from Thalassemia.