Solangi Pays Tributes To Great Sindhi Writer Ali Baba At Book Launch On His Life
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Wednesday that the civilization of Sindh was multi-lingual, multi-religious and multi-ethnic that had produced many eminent writers and Ali Baba was one of them.
Delivering his speech at the launch of the book on the life and achievements of renowned Sindhi writer Ali Muhammad popularly known as Ali Baba here. The book "Ali Baba's Personality and Art" has been written by writer and columnist and Caretaker Federal Minister for education Madad Ali Sindhi. Solangi said Madad Ali was a very good writer he had written a very good book on the life and achievements of Ali Baba.
The minister said he himself was one of the lucky ones who saw Ali Baba in various cities of the province.
Solangi maintained that Sindh was a province with a strong culture and civilization and Sheikh Ayaz was considered among the great modern poets of the province.
Solangi said that Madad Ali Sindhi had written about the personality of Ali baba in great detail in the book.
Despite being a great writer Alibaba was oblivious to his greatness, Murtaza Solangi said adding that Ali Baba's writings reveal the depth of human existence and self.
About the works of Ali Baba, the minister said he contributed wonderful works like the novel Moenjo Daro and drama Dungi Manj Darya.
Terming Ali Baba's art as immortal and timeless,Solangi hoped his writings would be translated in urdu, English and other languages.
