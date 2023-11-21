Open Menu

Solangi, Pervez Ashraf Discuss Upcoming General Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Solangi, Pervez Ashraf discuss upcoming general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi Tuesday called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf.

In the meeting, the upcoming general elections and other important issues were discussed, said a press release issued here.

They emphasized the need for a free, fair and transparent election process in the country.

The Caretaker government was committed to conduct free and fair elections, Solangi added.

He said the government would provide all necessary resources and support to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The minister reiterated the commitment that elections would be ensured in a transparent and credible manner.

The speaker welcomed the government's determination for holding free and fair elections.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Election Commission Of Pakistan All Government

Recent Stories

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Witnesses Collective ..

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Witnesses Collective Training Exercise of Strike Co ..

1 hour ago
 Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal appointed as Bowling Coac ..

Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal appointed as Bowling Coaches for Men's National Team

1 hour ago
 Pakistan desires to maintain friendly relations wi ..

Pakistan desires to maintain friendly relations with all neighbouring countries: ..

2 hours ago
 Khawar Maneka accuses Imran Khan of ruining his 28 ..

Khawar Maneka accuses Imran Khan of ruining his 28-year marriage

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals agai ..

Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals against convictions in Avenfield, ..

3 hours ago
 Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kil ..

Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kill 3 Terrorists

4 hours ago
Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of ..

Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualificat ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pa ..

Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pak-UAE cooperation in diverse s ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakista ..

Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakistan ahead of COP 28

16 hours ago
 Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for fir ..

Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for first time: EU monitor

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan