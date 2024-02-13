Open Menu

Solangi Reads News Bulletin To Give Message Govt Considers Radio Important Communication Medium

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Solangi reads news bulletin to give message govt considers radio important communication medium

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday created new history by reading English news bulletin on Radio Pakistan on World Radio Day.

The minister read 1.00 pm news bulletin on Radio Pakistan and gave an important message that the government considered radio as an important medium of communication.

This move by the caretaker information minister also indicated that the government was committed to promoting radio broadcasting in the country.

Radio Pakistan is the oldest and largest broadcasting organization in the country with a wide audience in different languages.

This initiative of the minister would strengthen Radio Pakistan as a national broadcaster and help promote digital radio broadcasting in Pakistan.

Solangi also participated in Radio Pakistan's podcast program and expressed his views on various issues.

The minister said that the government was committed to strengthen Radio Pakistan and make it a more effective and dynamic medium of communication.

The government was also working to promote digital radio broadcasting in Pakistan, he maintained.

"Radio Pakistan is a national broadcasting organization with a long and rich history," Solangi added.

Radio Pakistan had always played a leading role in promoting national unity and harmony, he maintained.

It is worth a mention that World Radio Day has been celebrated on February 13 every year.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Information Minister Reading February Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM

Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM

12 minutes ago
 PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents ..

PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..

18 minutes ago
 PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ ca ..

PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case

1 hour ago
 PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for powe ..

PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing

2 hours ago
  

 

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in La ..

HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

6 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Laho ..

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

19 hours ago
 Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh ..

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

19 hours ago
 Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in ..

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections

19 hours ago
 Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in ge ..

Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan