Solangi reads news bulletin to give message govt considers radio important communication medium

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday created new history by reading English news bulletin on Radio Pakistan on World Radio Day.
The minister read 1.00 pm news bulletin on Radio Pakistan and gave an important message that the government considered radio as an important medium of communication.
This move by the caretaker information minister also indicated that the government was committed to promoting radio broadcasting in the country.
Radio Pakistan is the oldest and largest broadcasting organization in the country with a wide audience in different languages.
This initiative of the minister would strengthen Radio Pakistan as a national broadcaster and help promote digital radio broadcasting in Pakistan.
Solangi also participated in Radio Pakistan's podcast program and expressed his views on various issues.
The minister said that the government was committed to strengthen Radio Pakistan and make it a more effective and dynamic medium of communication.
The government was also working to promote digital radio broadcasting in Pakistan, he maintained.
"Radio Pakistan is a national broadcasting organization with a long and rich history," Solangi added.
Radio Pakistan had always played a leading role in promoting national unity and harmony, he maintained.
It is worth a mention that World Radio Day has been celebrated on February 13 every year.
