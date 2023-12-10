Open Menu

Solangi Rebuts Social Media Reports About GB, Vows Legal Action Against Rumour Mongers

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Solangi rebuts social media reports about GB, vows legal action against rumour mongers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Sunday strongly rebutted different rumours circulating on social media regarding Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rumours suggested that a proposal to hand over GB to another country for 50 years was under consideration.

In a post on X formerly Twitter, the minister said there was no truth in such rumours.

He added that no such news was published by any newspaper.

Those spreading this fake news to achieve their nefarious designs would face legal action, the minister vowed.

Earlier, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting through its social media account also rejected the news as fake.

"Disseminating fake news is not only unethical and illegal but it is also disservice to the nation. It is the responsibility of everyone to reject irresponsible behaviour. Reject #FakeNews," it wrote on X.

