Open Menu

Solangi Reiterates Caretaker Govt’s Resolve For In Time & Transparent Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2023 | 09:04 PM

Solangi reiterates caretaker govt’s resolve for in time & transparent elections

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday held a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and reiterated the caretaker government’s firm resolve for holding the general elections in time, and in a free, fair and transparent manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday held a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and reiterated the caretaker government’s firm resolve for holding the general elections in time, and in a free, fair and transparent manner.

During the meeting held at the residence of Maulana Fazl, the minister condoled over the demise of his mother-in-law and offered prayers for the departed soul.

Overall political situation, including the upcoming general elections, also came under discussion during the meeting.

Solangi said it was the caretaker government's responsibility to provide a level-playing field to all the political parties. All-out efforts were being made to ensure elections in a democratic and peaceful way, he added.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was an independent and autonomous body, the minister stressed.

Maulana Fazl appreciated the government's efforts to address economic issues and also assured his full cooperation during the electoral process.

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan All Government

Recent Stories

SAU distributes financial support cheques among ag ..

SAU distributes financial support cheques among agriculture engineers

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Bannu for enhanced disaster preparedn ..

Commissioner Bannu for enhanced disaster preparedness, holding consultation with ..

5 minutes ago
 Citizens complain of unabated profiteering in Bur ..

Citizens complain of unabated profiteering in Burewala

5 minutes ago
 Open katchery held at Kamber

Open katchery held at Kamber

5 minutes ago
 Edwards, Van der Merwe take Dutch to 245 against S ..

Edwards, Van der Merwe take Dutch to 245 against South Africa

16 minutes ago
 PAF, Balochistan, Wapda, Mari Petroleum win matche ..

PAF, Balochistan, Wapda, Mari Petroleum win matches in National Hockey C’ship

16 minutes ago
HR Minister shows concern over the situation of Pa ..

HR Minister shows concern over the situation of Palestine

16 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 holds fire safety workshop at APWA

Rescue 1122 holds fire safety workshop at APWA

27 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs unveils revolutionary AI-powered cus ..

Dubai Customs unveils revolutionary AI-powered customs audit system at Gitex Glo ..

39 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed arrives in Muscat to attend GCC ..

Abdullah bin Zayed arrives in Muscat to attend GCC ministerial council session

54 minutes ago
 Constitution accords fundamental rights to citizen ..

Constitution accords fundamental rights to citizens: Supreme Court

55 minutes ago
 Jafri assures APTMA of solving textile industry is ..

Jafri assures APTMA of solving textile industry issues on priority

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan