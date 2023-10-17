Solangi reiterates caretaker govt’s resolve for in time & transparent elections

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday held a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and reiterated the caretaker government’s firm resolve for holding the general elections in time, and in a free, fair and transparent manner

During the meeting held at the residence of Maulana Fazl, the minister condoled over the demise of his mother-in-law and offered prayers for the departed soul.

Overall political situation, including the upcoming general elections, also came under discussion during the meeting.

Solangi said it was the caretaker government's responsibility to provide a level-playing field to all the political parties. All-out efforts were being made to ensure elections in a democratic and peaceful way, he added.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was an independent and autonomous body, the minister stressed.

Maulana Fazl appreciated the government's efforts to address economic issues and also assured his full cooperation during the electoral process.