ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Friday reiterated the commitment of the government and people of Pakistan to contribute support for Kashmir cause.

"Today we reiterate our commitment that Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiris politically, diplomatically and morally till they get their rightful rights and the success of their freedom struggle," Murtaza Solangi said in a message on the occasion of Kashmir Self-Determination Day.

Kashmiri people on both sides of the Line of Control and around the world were celebrating the right to self-determination today, Murtaza Solangi said.

The minister said that United Nations Security Council, through a resolution on January 5, 1949, gave the Kashmiri people the right to decide their future as per their wishes.

Today, 75 years have passed since this promise made to the Kashmiri people, but unfortunately this promise has not been fulfilled till date, Murtaza Solangi lamented.

The minister urged the United Nations to honour the promises made to the Kashmiri people and support their struggle for self-determination.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir were waiting for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, he maintained.

The minister said the UN Security Council should fulfill its commitments.

India was trying to strengthen its grip on occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Murtaza Solangi said adding the decision of the Supreme Court of India on 11 December 2023 regarding the status of the disputed territory was the latest step in this direction.

India, he said was leaving no stone unturned to change the demography of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir based on religion.