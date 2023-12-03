Solangi rules out delay in elections

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Sunday vehemently rejected the notion of any delay in the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 2024.

“Holding elections is the responsibility of the Election Commission and the caretaker government will fully assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in this regard,” the minister said while talking to a private television channel in a current affairs programme.

He said the caretaker government was fully prepared for holding free, fair and transparent elections in accordance with the schedule issued by the ECP.

Every political party has a right to express its views and all of them wished to have a level playing field in accordance with their own whims, Murtaza Solangi emphasized.

Both the conditions and environment, he said, were conducive for elections and all political parties were actively engaged in political activities.

To a query, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded transparent election and ironically it did not want democracy within its own party which was reflected from its own intra-party polls that were marred by controversy.