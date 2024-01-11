Solangi rules out negotiations with armed terrorist groups

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Thursday that there would be no negotiations with armed terrorist groups.

"There will be no talks with terrorists as long as they are armed and do not accept the constitution of Pakistan", Murtaza Solangi said in a statement.

The minister said that JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's visit to Afghanistan was an unofficial. He said that before leaving for his visit, Fazlur Rehman took a briefing from various institutions. "If any politician wants to play a constructive role for the improvement of relations between the two countries, we have no objection", Murtaza Solangi said.