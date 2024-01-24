Open Menu

Solangi Stresses Collective Efforts To Control Thalassemia

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Solangi stresses collective efforts to control thalassemia

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has stressed the need for making collective efforts to control the fatal disease of thalassemia and hemophilia

He stated this at a ceremony held on the 6th death anniversary of Munnu Bhai, here at Sundas Foundation (SF) on Wednesday.

The minister also visited the children suffering from thalassemia and hemophilia, and distributed gifts among them. He reviewed the blood exchange facilities, labs and donation delivery mechanism. He said that precautionary measure would have to be adopted in a better way, beside improving the relevant laws and ensuring their effective implementation.

Solangi said that the Sundas Foundation was a great effort of Munnu Bhai and his service for the suffering humanity would always be remembered. He said that Munnu Bhai was primarily a philanthropist, who devoted his entire life to ailing children.

President Sundas Foundation Yasin Khan said that the Foundation had been engaged in the service of suffering humanity for the past 26 years, and was holding the flag of Munnu Bhai as an excellent team work.

He added that thalassemia was a painful disease, but parents should ensure the test before marriage to protect their children from the disease.

SF Patron Sohail Warraich said that Munnu Bhai was a master in every art, and he learned a lot from him and even today carries out his mission.

Senior journalist Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami said that Munnu Bhai always loved the deprived sections while his writings would always remain among us.

Well-known columnist Dr. Sughra Sadaf said that Munnu Bhai always spoke against exploitation of humanity.

SF Director Khalid Abbas Dar and Hafizullah Niazi said that Sundas Foundation was honestly spending the donations on deserving patients, and "we appeal to philanthropists to actively participate in this nobel cause".

At the end, special 'dua' was offered for Munnu Bhai.

More Stories From Pakistan