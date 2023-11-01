Solangi takes part in 69th Japan Self-Defence Forces Day celebrations

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday took part in the celebrations of the 69th Japan Self-Defence Forces (JSDF) Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday took part in the celebrations of the 69th Japan Self-Defence Forces (JSDF) Day.

The minister attended a reception arranged by the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad to celebrate the 69th anniversary.

In the reception, military officials, caretaker ministers, parliamentarians, diplomats, and other individuals were also present.

On the occasion, the minister felicitated the people and the Government of Japan, and highlighted the growing bilateral ties between Pakistan and Japan in the area of defence.

“I am pleased to see progress in defence exchanges between Japan and Pakistan,” he remarked on the occasion.

The minister along with Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mitsuhiro Wada and others also participated in the cake cutting ceremony.