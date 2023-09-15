Open Menu

Solangi Terms Namira Saleem's Upcoming Space Journey Sign Of Pakistan's Growing Presence In Space Exploration

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2023 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Friday that Namira Saleem's upcoming journey to space was a sign of Pakistan's growing presence in space exploration and a major achievement for the nation.

This he said during a meeting with Pakistan's first female astronaut Namira Saleem who met him here.

Namira Salim briefed the caretaker minister about the preparations for her space journey on October 5 this year.

Namira Saleem expressed her determination to raise the Pakistani flag in space.

Solangi congratulated Namira Saleem on behalf of the Government of Pakistan, the Prime Minister and the people for starting the space journey and expressed good wishes for her success.

Terming Namira Saleem a role model for all women, Murtaza Solangi said the young generation can raise the name of Pakistan in the world in various fields of life.

"This effort of Namira Saleem will highlight the positive image of Pakistan as a peace-loving and progressive country," Murtaza Solangi maintained.

It should be noted that Namira Saleem is the first woman of Pakistan who also has the honour of reaching the poles.

Namira Saleem had hoisted Pakistan's flag at the North Pole on April 21, 2007, while she would be leaving for space travel on October 5.

