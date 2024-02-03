Open Menu

Solangi Terms Plantation Of Trees As National, Moral Duty

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Solangi terms plantation of trees as national, moral duty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Saturday termed plantation as a national and moral duty as trees were very important for human life and they play a significant role in environmental protection.

Formally inaugurating the tree planting campaign in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB) he said it was the duty of all human beings to keep the environment green.

"Along with planting trees and saplings, steps are also necessary to protect them," Murtaza Solangi remarked.

The cooperation of the AIMS education System and Private Schools Association in the plantation drive was a commendable initiative, he added.

It should be noted that the saplings for the plantation campaign had been gifted to the Ministry of Information by the Private Schools Association, which will be planted in various offices of the Ministry of Information including the ptv headquarters.

The event was attended by MD PTV Mubasher Tauqeer Shah, senior officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Director of the AIMS Education System and General Secretary of the Private Schools Association Abdul Waheed Khan and a large number of students.

The minister of information formally started the plantation campaign by planting saplings in the lawn of PTV headquarters.

Related Topics

Education Moral Event All PTV

Recent Stories

Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bush ..

Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over inva ..

Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed

13 hours ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..

13 hours ago
 Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of kil ..

Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist

13 hours ago
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

13 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..

13 hours ago
 NCSW seminar demands women's political participati ..

NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections

13 hours ago
 Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN

Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN

13 hours ago
 Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark ..

Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU ..

14 hours ago
 Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'he ..

Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'held accountable'

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan