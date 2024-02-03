Solangi Terms Plantation Of Trees As National, Moral Duty
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Saturday termed plantation as a national and moral duty as trees were very important for human life and they play a significant role in environmental protection.
Formally inaugurating the tree planting campaign in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB) he said it was the duty of all human beings to keep the environment green.
"Along with planting trees and saplings, steps are also necessary to protect them," Murtaza Solangi remarked.
The cooperation of the AIMS education System and Private Schools Association in the plantation drive was a commendable initiative, he added.
It should be noted that the saplings for the plantation campaign had been gifted to the Ministry of Information by the Private Schools Association, which will be planted in various offices of the Ministry of Information including the ptv headquarters.
The event was attended by MD PTV Mubasher Tauqeer Shah, senior officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Director of the AIMS Education System and General Secretary of the Private Schools Association Abdul Waheed Khan and a large number of students.
The minister of information formally started the plantation campaign by planting saplings in the lawn of PTV headquarters.
Recent Stories
Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024
Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..
Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..
NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections
Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN
Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU ..
Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'held accountable'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF recovers 31 kg drugs in six operations; arrests four33 minutes ago
-
1300-kg adulterated khoya wasted43 minutes ago
-
PHP apprehends 567 POs across province in January53 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for smooth conduct of Election finalized in Khanewal1 hour ago
-
Weather to remain cold in most districts in KP1 hour ago
-
Light rain lashes Bahawalpur1 hour ago
-
Mepco official suspended for facilitation electricity theft1 hour ago
-
Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case1 hour ago
-
Caretaker Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Ghag’2 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy likely to persist in city2 hours ago
-
JKNF acknowledges Pakistan's strong support for IIOJK2 hours ago
-
Delhi High Court orders medical treatment for jailed Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik11 hours ago