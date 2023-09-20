Solangi terms poet Iftikhar Arif shining star on literary horizon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi while paying tributes to the academic and literary services of renowned poet Iftikhar Arif on Wednesday said that the towering figure was a shining star on the literary horizon who has made an immense contribution in the field of literature.

He expressed these views while addressing the launching ceremony of the documentary film on the life and achievements of the renowned poet named "Barhawan Khiladi" here at the Information Service Academy.

Murtaza Solangi said that Iftikhar Arif's name would be at the top of the list of the leading figures of media if the knowledge and literature of Pakistan was prepared.

The minister said that Iftikhar Arif started his career with Radio Pakistan and later played a key role in the creation of PTV's famous programs.

He said that Iftikhar Arif was like a shadowy tree on the horizon of a literary scene.

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Zahoor Ahmed said that Iftikhar Arif has done immense services in the field of literature.

He opined that the event was an encouraging sign for the literature and poetry of Pakistan.

He said that since the beginning of Pakistan Television, the role of poets and writers in the conceptualization of various programs has been unforgettable.

Zahoor Ahmed said that Iftikhar Arif had a great position in the field of literature, rather he was a leading figure in his field.

Apart from poetry, Iftikhar Arif also performed literary services, his scholarly and literary services are worthy of praise, he said while paying tributes to the great poet.

The participants of the event were also shown the documentary film "Barhawan Khiladi" on the life of Iftikhar Arif.

It should be noted that the documentary "Barhawan Khiladi" was produced by prominent short film-maker Ayesha Akram, in which various aspects of Iftikhar Arif's life were highlighted, while the views of prominent academics and literary personalities of the country were also included in this film.

The film was launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Information Service academy (ISA) and ptv Films.

Executive Director General ISA Dr Tariq Mehmood said that Iftikhar Arif was one of the leading literary figures of Pakistan and it was an honour to launch the documentary on his life and achievements.

Famous urdu poet and writer Kishwar Naheed, former MD PTV Akhtar Waqar Azeem and former director PTV Khawaja Najmul Hassan also attended the launching ceremony of the documentary.

Principal Information Officer and Managing Director APP Muhammad Asim Khichi and senior officers of the Ministry were also present on the occasion.