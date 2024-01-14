Open Menu

Solangi Terms Press Clubs As Main Pillars Of Press Freedom

Published January 14, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Sunday that press clubs were the main pillars of press freedom.

Addressing the cheque distribution ceremony among the representatives of press clubs across the Punjab here, he said that journalists were an important part of the society.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and and Provincial Information Minister Aamir Mir also addressed the check distribution ceremony of the press clubs.

The information minister appreciated the Chief Minister Punjab for approval of Rs 9.

45 million grant for press clubs in the province. He said that Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi always took care of public needs and he was always engaged in public service.

"On behalf of the Ministry of Information and the Government of Pakistan, we thank the Chief Minister of Punjab for taking measures for the welfare of journalists", he added.

Earlier the caretaker federal minister, chief minister Punjab and information minister Punjab distributed among the journalists.

