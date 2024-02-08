Solangi Urges Masses To Exercise Right To Vote For Strengthing Democracy
Published February 08, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday cast the first vote at a polling station in an NA-46 Islamabad-I constituency.
The minister reached the polling station before polling started at 8 am and cast the first vote.
The minister said that casting a vote was a national duty that every responsible citizen has to perform.
"Free and transparent elections strengthen democracy in the country," Murtaza Solangi said adding that the people must vote for the bright future for them and generations to come.
He expressed the hope that the voting process across the country will be completed in a peaceful and orderly manner.
A total of 44 candidates were contesting in Constituency NA-46 where the number of registered voters was 350,581.
The number of women voters in the Constituency stood at 166,656 while the number of male voters was 183,925.
A total of 342 polling stations and 1033 polling booths have been established in Constituency NA 46 Islamabad-I.
