Solangi visits Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Saturday visited Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi which has been playing a critical role in promoting the country's art and culture.

Upon arrival, the minister was accorded warm welcome by Arts Council President Ahmad Shah along with its staff.

The minister lauded the services rendered by President of Arts Council Ahmad Shah for promoting arts and culture of the country.

The services of the Arts Council and its President for promoting the art and culture were commendable, Solangi remarked while visiting various departments of the council.

He said the Arts Council had become the largest cultural institute in the country.