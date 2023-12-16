(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Saturday visited the local hospital to see the well-known poet, editor and columnist Kishwar Naheed.

Renowned poet Kishwar Naheed is undergoing treatment at CDA Hospital due to illness.

The caretaker federal minister inquired about Kishwar Naheed's health.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Kishwar Naheed has a prominent position in the literary circles of Pakistan.

She not only keeps a close eye on the political and social situation but also has excellent services for Pakistan's democracy, Murtaza Solangi maintained. He prayed for speedy recovery of Kishwar Naheed.