- Home
- Pakistan
- Solangi visits NA Secretariat, Hall to review arrangements for opening session of National Assemb ..
Solangi Visits NA Secretariat, Hall To Review Arrangements For Opening Session Of National Assembly
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi here on Wednesday visited the National Assembly Secretariat and the National Assembly Hall to review arrangements for the inaugural session of the newly elected National Assembly.
The officials of National Assembly Secretariat briefed the minister about the arrangements for the opening session of the National Assembly.
The Director General Media informed the minister that special arrangements had been made by the National Assembly Secretariat for the convenience of the newly elected members.
He also informed about the registration of the members of the assembly, the preparation of necessary documents for them and the necessary rules and regulations of the National Assembly.
The DG media said that special arrangements had been made for seats in the assembly hall for the newly elected members.
The minister also visited the Facilitation Center established in the Parliament House for the convenience of the newly elected members of the assembly and met the staff there.
On this occasion, Solangi was also briefed on the issues of the Facilitation Center and the facilities provided to the newly elected members.
Recent Stories
Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA
Newly-elected KP members take oath today
Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tragic accident near Nagan Bridge claims two lives, injures three others14 seconds ago
-
Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA4 minutes ago
-
Torrential rainfall, heavy snowfall may generate flash floods, disrupt daily life in vulnerable area ..10 minutes ago
-
CM for launching joint operation against dacoits, street crime, drug mafia20 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health directs DHOs of flood-hit areas to ensure medical aid to affected people20 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to ensure foolproof security for PSL matches20 minutes ago
-
Newly-elected KP members take oath today30 minutes ago
-
Estate Office allots 46 govt accommodations in two year30 minutes ago
-
Prosthetics center in Hadramout provides medical services to 411 beneficiaries in January40 minutes ago
-
Student killed in accident40 minutes ago
-
Committee formed for persuading political parties to vote for Zardari50 minutes ago
-
EPI called upon parents to cooperate with Polio teams, ensure administration of drops to every child ..50 minutes ago