Solangi Visits NA Secretariat, Hall To Review Arrangements For Opening Session Of National Assembly

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi here on Wednesday visited the National Assembly Secretariat and the National Assembly Hall to review arrangements for the inaugural session of the newly elected National Assembly.

The officials of National Assembly Secretariat briefed the minister about the arrangements for the opening session of the National Assembly.

The Director General Media informed the minister that special arrangements had been made by the National Assembly Secretariat for the convenience of the newly elected members.

He also informed about the registration of the members of the assembly, the preparation of necessary documents for them and the necessary rules and regulations of the National Assembly.

The DG media said that special arrangements had been made for seats in the assembly hall for the newly elected members.

The minister also visited the Facilitation Center established in the Parliament House for the convenience of the newly elected members of the assembly and met the staff there.

On this occasion, Solangi was also briefed on the issues of the Facilitation Center and the facilities provided to the newly elected members.

