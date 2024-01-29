Open Menu

Solangi Visits PEMRA To Condole With Salim Baig Over His Brother's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Solangi visits PEMRA to condole with Salim Baig over his brother's death

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday visited Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, Muhammad Salim Baig, to condole with him over the death of his elder brother Zafar Baig.

The minister offered Fateha for the soul of the late Zafar Baig and said he was deeply grieved to hear the news of his death and shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

