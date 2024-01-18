Solangi visits residence of Babar Ayaz to express condolences with bereaved family

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Thursday visited the residence of senior journalist Babar Ayaz to condole with the bereaved family over his demise.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of Babar Ayaz and recited Fatiha for the soul of the deceased.

The Federal Minister, while paying tribute to the deceased for his journalistic services, said Babar Ayaz was a sincere, peace-loving and eternal democratic person.

He said the journalistic services of Babar Ayaz would always be remembered.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Provincial Information Minister Muhammad Ahmad Shah was also present during his visit to the residence of the deceased senior journalist.