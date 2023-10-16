Open Menu

Solangi Vows Level-playing Field To Political Parties In Electoral Process

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2023 | 09:34 PM

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Monday said it was the caretaker’s government responsibility to ensure level-playing for all the registered political parties during the whole electoral process

In a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Information Minister, Solangi said "it was a shared responsibility of the caretaker set up to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in carrying out the whole electoral exercise across the country".

Both the Information Ministers discussed matters related to mutual interests including the upcoming general election, media cooperation between federal and provincial information departments and pathways for capacity building of journalists.

They also discussed a plan to train Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s information officers in the Information Services academy (ISA) here at Islamabad.

During the meeting, the Federal Minister said it was the need of hour to tackle current era challenges by imparting trainings to the officers and officials of the information departments on modern lines.

The scope of the Ministry of Information has widened in the new era, and it is essential to harness the full potential of modern information systems in contemporary times. he added.

Solangi said his ministry would provide all possible cooperation to strengthen the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Relations Department along new lines.

In accordance with the mandate of the caretaker federal government, all-possible cooperation would be extended for better working environment with the provincial departments, he added.

Journalists' Welfare Endowment Fund rules were crucial for the welfare of journalists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murtaza Solangi said, adding the fraternity had to perform duties in tough situations.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Information Minister Firdous Jamal Shah, on this occasion, said trainings were being imparted to the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding the use of social media. All-out efforts would be made for the welfare of journalists, he added.

The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would ensure election in the conducive environment, the provincial minister stressed.

