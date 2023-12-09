Open Menu

Solangi Vows To Strengthen State Media, Equipping With The Latest Technology

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Solangi vows to strengthen state media, equipping with the latest technology

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Saturday vowed to strengthen the state media by equipping it with the latest technology and digital tools.

The caretaker government has an open media policy and the state media, under the clear instructions of the caretaker set up was free to report independently, he made these remarks during his visit to Associated Press of Pakistan Quetta Bureau.

Murtaza Solangi said that the caretaker government was well cognizant of its constitutional responsibilities to pave the way for the conduct of transparent, peaceful and free elections in the country. However, the issues falling under its constitutional purview could be taken up for the smooth running of the affairs of the country, he added.

Reiterating the government's resolve for introducing durable reforms in state institutions, he said that efforts were afoot to revamp the public institutions.

In this connection, he said a concerted strategy has been devised to bring the state media including APP at par with international media organizations.

The minister reaffirmed the commitment of enhancing the capacity building of employees of the Information Ministry and its attached departments. With capacity building measures and refresher courses, the overall performance of the employees could be improved, he maintained.

On this occasion, Bureau Chief APP Nazar Muhammad Jamali gave a detailed briefing to the minister on the working of the premier news agency.

