Solar Company SkyElectric Breaks Ground In Japanese Market In Pursuit Of Global Expansion

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Pakistan’s leading solar technology brand, SkyElectric has achieved a breakthrough in the Japanese market by completing the first phase of the Japan Electrical Safety & Environment Technology Laboratories (JET) testing programme, partially greenlighting the brand’s entry into the Japanese market.

This success underscored SkyElectric’s commitment to product quality and service excellence, besides positioning the brand strongly in one of the most competitive and stringent global markets.

Founded in 2015, SkyElectric has been a pioneer firm in Pakistan’s solar industry, introducing several innovations that have significantly altered the energy landscape in the country.

One of its most notable contributions was the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into solar energy management systems, which allowed the systems to learn and adapt over time, optimize energy consumption, predict maintenance needs, and improve overall system efficiency.

SkyElectric’s product portfolio, featuring premium quality hardware and software, was designed to meet diverse customers’ needs, from residential users to large commercial enterprises. The company guaranteed a reliable power supply for its customers by utilizing advanced technology, ensuring consistency. Regardless of external factors SkyElectric was deeply committed to customer satisfaction and service excellence, with a focus on delivering high-quality products, efficient after-sale support, state-of-the-art cybersecurity, and comprehensive hardware and software warranties.

Sharing his thoughts regarding the achievement, Co-founder & CEO, SkyElectric, Amin Sukhera termed the successful completion of the first phase of JET as a monumental achievement, which underscored the exceptional quality and reliability of its products. He said it emphasizes the technical excellence of its systems and the company’s unwavering commitment to meeting the highest international standards.

"Our success marks SkyElectric’s first significant step into the Japanese market, one of the most advanced and competitive solar markets in the world, which will open doors of opportunity for us globally.”

Zeeshan Ahmad, COO, SkyElectric said that entering the Japanese market was a strategic priority for SkyElectric as it was expanding its global footprint.

"Japan’s stringent regulatory environment and high consumer expectations make it a key market for showcasing the strength of our technology," he maintained.

"We have gained a foothold in Japan and enhanced our global reputation as a leading provider of innovative and reliable solar energy solutions.”

More Stories From Pakistan