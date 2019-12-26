UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Solar Eclipse In Pakistan After 20 Years

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 03:32 PM

Solar eclipse in Pakistan after 20 years

Solar eclipse has been seen in many cities of Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th December, 2019) solar eclipse has been seen in many cities of Pakistan.According to media reports, solar eclipse started from morning 7:30 and continued till 01:06 while ring of fire was also seen in Saudi Arab, Bahrain , Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Sri Lanka, Samatara, Singapore and Philippines.Solar eclipse was witnessed in Pakistan after 20 years while the last time this happened in 1999.Metrological department called for precautionary measure and forbade the people to watch directly sun .

In Karachi the eclipse started at 07:35 and reached its peak at 08:37 and also solar eclipse was seen in Lahore, Peshawar and other cities.In Islamabad the eclipse happened till 10:15, while it came to an end at 10:10 in Karachi and at 10:19 in Lahore.Partial darkness happened in different cities due to solar eclipse while special prayers called Salatul al-Kasuf were offered in Karachi mosques.Salatul al-Kasuf was also offered in Quetta, Islamabad and Rawalpindi mosques.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Fire Quetta Saudi Arab Sri Lanka Oman Qatar Rawalpindi Singapore Bahrain Philippines United Arab Emirates Media From

Recent Stories

IHC upholds appointment of Haq as PRCS chairman

5 seconds ago

Govt files review petition in SC against verdict o ..

17 minutes ago

In an African forest, enduring mystery of a giant ..

1 minute ago

Sheikh Rassheed to hold public gathering in Larkan ..

47 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto gets court's permission to hold ral ..

50 minutes ago

ACCA focuses on building connectivity among BRI co ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.