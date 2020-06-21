Solar eclipse remains partially visible for one and half hour in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Annular solar eclipse was visible across the country including Hyderabad which lasted for one and half hour on Sunday.

Solar eclipse lasted for one and half hour during which the Moon's shadow engulfed many areas of Sindh province including Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur.

The eclipse was also visible in Hyderabad from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (peak at 11:00 a.m.) in Karachi from 9:26 a.m. to 12:46 p.m.

(peak at 10:59 a.m.), in Lahore from 9:48 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. (peak at 11:26 a.m.) and in Peshawar from 9:48 a.m. to 1:02 p.m. (peak at 11:21 a.m.).

"An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon covers the Sun's centre, leaving the Sun's outer edges to form a 'ring of fire', around the Moon, Met officials said.

The Ministry of Science and Technology in an advisory had advised the general public not to look at the Sun during eclipse as it can seriously hurt one's eyes.