Solar Eclipse to be visible in Karachi on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :The metropolis will witness the solar eclipse on Sunday (June 21) which will also be visible in other parts of Pakistan.

The Met Office said the partial eclipse will begin at 08:46 a.m. and end at 02:24 p.m., with the greatest eclipse at 11:40 a.m. PST.

In Karachi, the solar eclipse will begin at 09:26 a.m. and will reach to maximum 91.53 per cent at around 10:59 a.m. and will end at 12:46 p.m. in the port city.