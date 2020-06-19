UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Solar Eclipse Will Be Visible In Pakistan On June 21: Fawad Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Solar eclipse will be visible in Pakistan on June 21: Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said solar eclipse will be visible in Pakistan on June 21, according to the Pakistan Space Agency and experts.

Solar eclipse will be visible in different parts of the country from 9:20 am to 9:50 am, the federal minister said in a tweet.

Looking directly towards the sun during solar eclipse can be harmful for the eyes so caution is necessary, he said.

The ministry of science and technology also issued a Solar Eclipse advisory according to which there will be six Eclipses, four Lunar (of the Moon) and two Solar (of the Sun) during this year.

First Solar Eclipse will be on June 21 which will be visible all most in the whole country.

On June 21, a complete Annular (ring) form of solar eclipses be visible in Sakhar (Sindh Province) and its nearby area, where as it will be partial Eclipses in other parts of country, the advisory said.

An eclipse of the Sun happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, blocking out the Sun's rays and casting a shadow on parts of Earth.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Technology June All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

13 minutes ago

HRCP slams extrajudicial murder of rights activist

23 minutes ago

UAE, US reaffirm desire to expand engagement and p ..

2 hours ago

Toddler falls from roof, dies

4 minutes ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babariko Considere ..

4 minutes ago

German Foreign Minister to Visit Donbas During Tri ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.