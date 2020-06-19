Solar eclipse will be visible in Pakistan on June 21: Fawad Hussain

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said solar eclipse will be visible in Pakistan on June 21, according to the Pakistan Space Agency and experts.

Solar eclipse will be visible in different parts of the country from 9:20 am to 9:50 am, the federal minister said in a tweet.

Looking directly towards the sun during solar eclipse can be harmful for the eyes so caution is necessary, he said.

The ministry of science and technology also issued a Solar Eclipse advisory according to which there will be six Eclipses, four Lunar (of the Moon) and two Solar (of the Sun) during this year.

First Solar Eclipse will be on June 21 which will be visible all most in the whole country.

On June 21, a complete Annular (ring) form of solar eclipses be visible in Sakhar (Sindh Province) and its nearby area, where as it will be partial Eclipses in other parts of country, the advisory said.

An eclipse of the Sun happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, blocking out the Sun's rays and casting a shadow on parts of Earth.