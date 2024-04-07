Solar Eclipse Will Not Be Visible In Sindh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that the total Solar Eclipse on April 08 and 09 will not be visible in Pakistan including Sindh.
However, it will be visible from West in Europe, North America, North in South America, Pacific, Atlantic and Arctic.
