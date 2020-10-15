Solar electrification of mosques starts in Lower Dir

Following the announcement of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government regarding solar electrification of 4000 mosques in the province, Member National Assembly from NA-7, Bashir Khan Thursday inaugurated installation of solar panels in Jama Masjid Bazaar here

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Following the announcement of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government regarding solar electrification of 4000 mosques in the province, Member National Assembly from NA-7, Bashir Khan Thursday inaugurated installation of solar panels in Jama Masjid Bazaar here.

On the occasion,he said solarization of all approved mosques in Lower Dir would be ensured to provide uninterrupted power supply during prayers.

The solar electrification of the mosques was much necessary and the KP government embarked upon this task well in time.

He said he would personally monitor progress on solar electrification of the mosques in the district and ensured quality and in time completion of these projects.

The area people thanked the MNA and his team for initiating work on solar electrification of the mosque.

PTI tehsil president, Abdur Rehman, General Sectretary Hanif Khan, party workers and local elites were also present on the occasion.