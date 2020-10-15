UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Solar Electrification Of Mosques Starts In Lower Dir

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 01:50 PM

Solar electrification of mosques starts in Lower Dir

Following the announcement of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government regarding solar electrification of 4000 mosques in the province, Member National Assembly from NA-7, Bashir Khan Thursday inaugurated installation of solar panels in Jama Masjid Bazaar here

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Following the announcement of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government regarding solar electrification of 4000 mosques in the province, Member National Assembly from NA-7, Bashir Khan Thursday inaugurated installation of solar panels in Jama Masjid Bazaar here.

On the occasion,he said solarization of all approved mosques in Lower Dir would be ensured to provide uninterrupted power supply during prayers.

The solar electrification of the mosques was much necessary and the KP government embarked upon this task well in time.

He said he would personally monitor progress on solar electrification of the mosques in the district and ensured quality and in time completion of these projects.

The area people thanked the MNA and his team for initiating work on solar electrification of the mosque.

PTI tehsil president, Abdur Rehman, General Sectretary Hanif Khan, party workers and local elites were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress Dir Abdur Rehman Mosque All From Government NA-7

Recent Stories

UAE, Danish defence officials discuss cooperation

10 minutes ago

PMD’s first rally in Gujranwala:  Lahore police ..

19 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally 7,307,097, death toll rises ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Registers 25 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

5 minutes ago

Advance New Zealand Party Says Its Facebook Accoun ..

5 minutes ago

VC SALU calls on Journalists

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.