Solar Energy Instrumental In Slowing Down Global Warming Process: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 08:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Environment Protection Muhammad Rizwan has said that solar energy will be instrumental in slowing down the process of global warming.

Speaking at a seminar here on Friday, the minister said that vehicular emissions contributed 43 percent among all factors to overall pollution. However, he added that the government had launched the policy of introducing electric cars and announced special incentives to the consumers with a view to reducing vehicular emissions to improve the environment.

The minister advocated the conversion of household energy and industrial equipment to solar energy.

He said that net-metering was available for 3-Phase meters so far, adding that the Punjab government was going to make an agreement with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to allow distribution companies (DISCOs) to offer net-metering to consumers on single-phase meters as well.

Later, Provincial Minister Muhammad Rizwan and Director Technical (Power), Punjab Energy Department, Muhammad Yasin distributed souvenirs among the participants.

