Solar Energy On University Campuses To Save Billions Of Rupees: Governor

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 11:50 PM

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that all public sector universities in the province will convert to solar energy from thermal power which would save billions of rupees in the next 25 years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that all public sector universities in the province will convert to solar energy from thermal power which would save billions of rupees in the next 25 years.

Addressing an MoU signing ceremony on solarization of universities between the Energy Department and the Punjab University here at the Governor's House on Wednesday, he said the solarisation would be undertaken on ESCO model in which the capital investment would also be made by the investor and it would save billions of rupees on the cost of energy in the next 25 years.

Provincial Energy Minister Dr Muhammad Akhter Malik and Vice Chancellor PU Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed signed the MoU.

The governor one of his foremost priorities, after taking oath as governor Punjab, was to run university campuses on solar energy and a pilot project was near completion at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET).

"The solar energy from the UET is available at a low bidding tariff of Rs11.80 per kwh and it would save Rs 427 million in the next 25 years".

He said 10 universities would produce solar energy of 15 MW while the energy over and above the need could be sold to the grid, adding that the current sanctioned load of the Punjab University was 7.8 MW.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said cheap electricity was the government's priority, adding that cost of electricity was the biggest obstacle in the cost-effective industrial products for the government.

Sarwar said the past governments signed very costly agreements with the IPPs which required reconsideration by the power companies.

Governor Sarwar also urged the need to install equipments to save energy, adding that a publicawareness campaign on saving energy was need of the hour.

