Open Menu

Solar Energy Project, 100 Families Receive Solar Home Kits In Sanghar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Solar Energy Project, 100 Families Receive Solar Home Kits in Sanghar

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Sindh Energy Department, under the Sindh Solar Energy Project, organized a ceremony in Sanghar to distribute solar home kits among deserving families.

The event was graced by the Central Information Secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Member of the National Assembly, and former Federal Minister, Shazia Atta Marri.

During the event, Shazia Atta Marri distributed solar home kits to 100 underprivileged families registered with the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), who previously lacked access to electricity.

Addressing the audience, Shazia Atta Marri highlighted that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had promised to provide free electricity in the last elections, and the Sindh government is actively working to fulfill this commitment through solar energy initiatives. She criticized political opponents for their unwarranted remarks against President Asif Ali Zardari, stating that the PPP will continue to protect Sindh’s resources.

She emphasized the significance of the World Bank-supported solar project, noting that it is crucial for reducing the adverse effects of climate change.

Under this program, a total of 6,666 families in the Sanghar district will receive solar panels.

The solar kits provided include an 80-watt solar panel, a control unit, a lithium iron battery, three LED bulbs, a mobile charging system, a DC fan, and other essential items.

Beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the Sindh government for this initiative, stating that the solar kits would significantly improve their quality of life.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran Hassan Khawaja, PPP leaders Mashooq Chandio, Ejaz Zardari, Rajesh Kumar Harsani Dani, Project Director of the Sindh Solar Energy Project Mahfooz Qazi, Managing Director Rashid Memon, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdul Majeed Zehrani, Assistant Commissioner Shafiq Ahmed Arisar, along with district officials, local dignitaries, and a large number of citizens who appreciated the Sindh government’s efforts.

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, e ..

Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entitie ..

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexi ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..

2 hours ago
 Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

2 hours ago
 ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governo ..

ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate

3 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S o ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday

3 hours ago
 Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home afte ..

Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch

3 hours ago
UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new ..

UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates King of Bahrain on ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing ..

UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..

4 hours ago
 UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian ..

UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..

4 hours ago
 MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

5 hours ago
 Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongo ..

Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan