Solar Energy Project, 100 Families Receive Solar Home Kits in Sanghar

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Sindh Energy Department, under the Sindh Solar Energy Project, organized a ceremony in Sanghar to distribute solar home kits among deserving families.

The event was graced by the Central Information Secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Member of the National Assembly, and former Federal Minister, Shazia Atta Marri.

During the event, Shazia Atta Marri distributed solar home kits to 100 underprivileged families registered with the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), who previously lacked access to electricity.

Addressing the audience, Shazia Atta Marri highlighted that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had promised to provide free electricity in the last elections, and the Sindh government is actively working to fulfill this commitment through solar energy initiatives. She criticized political opponents for their unwarranted remarks against President Asif Ali Zardari, stating that the PPP will continue to protect Sindh’s resources.

She emphasized the significance of the World Bank-supported solar project, noting that it is crucial for reducing the adverse effects of climate change.

Under this program, a total of 6,666 families in the Sanghar district will receive solar panels.

The solar kits provided include an 80-watt solar panel, a control unit, a lithium iron battery, three LED bulbs, a mobile charging system, a DC fan, and other essential items.

Beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the Sindh government for this initiative, stating that the solar kits would significantly improve their quality of life.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran Hassan Khawaja, PPP leaders Mashooq Chandio, Ejaz Zardari, Rajesh Kumar Harsani Dani, Project Director of the Sindh Solar Energy Project Mahfooz Qazi, Managing Director Rashid Memon, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdul Majeed Zehrani, Assistant Commissioner Shafiq Ahmed Arisar, along with district officials, local dignitaries, and a large number of citizens who appreciated the Sindh government’s efforts.