Solar energy project to be launched in south Punjab: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that Cholistan, Thal, Koh-e-Suleman and electricity-less backward areas would be illuminated through solar energy as hundreds of villages would be provided solar energy in phases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that Cholistan , Thal, Koh-e-Suleman and electricity-less backward areas would be illuminated through solar energy as hundreds of villages would be provided solar energy in phases.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at his office here in which steps with regard to the off-grid solution were reviewed.

The chief minister said that water supply schemes, agri tube-wells and schools would also be gradually converted to solar energy, adding that solar energy project would be initially started in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Koh-e-Suleman, Fort Munroe and Rajanpur.

The off-grid solution was necessary to meet the growing energy needs, he said and added that far-flung villages would be illuminated through it. It would also help in saving billions of rupees as well, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that waste-to-electricity projects were also being reviewed.

Provincial ministers Dr Akhtar Malik, Hashim Jawan Bakht, ACS (energy), secretaries of energy, finance, P&D departments and others attended the meeting.