Solar energy unit inaugurated at Kohat Jail

Senator Shamim Afridi on Saturday inaugurated solar energy unit here in District Jail Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Senator Shamim Afridi on Saturday inaugurated solar energy unit here in District Jail Kohat.

Superintendent Jail, Abdul Bari and officials of OGDCL were present on the occasion. Senator Shamim Afridi also visited sections of the jail and met with inmates.

He listened the problems of prisoners and assured that their genuine concerns would be conveyed to relevant authorities for resolution.

He also urged jail administration to consider problems of prisoners and take steps to address them.

APP/arq/mds/