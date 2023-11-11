Open Menu

Solar Energy Unit Inaugurated At Kohat Jail

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Solar energy unit inaugurated at Kohat Jail

Senator Shamim Afridi on Saturday inaugurated solar energy unit here in District Jail Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Senator Shamim Afridi on Saturday inaugurated solar energy unit here in District Jail Kohat.

Superintendent Jail, Abdul Bari and officials of OGDCL were present on the occasion. Senator Shamim Afridi also visited sections of the jail and met with inmates.

He listened the problems of prisoners and assured that their genuine concerns would be conveyed to relevant authorities for resolution.

He also urged jail administration to consider problems of prisoners and take steps to address them.

APP/arq/mds/

Related Topics

Resolution Jail Bari Kohat Afridi

Recent Stories

Pakistan team to return home tomorrow after being ..

Pakistan team to return home tomorrow after being out of ICC World Cup 2023 race

10 minutes ago
 Vlhova dominates World Cup slalom opener, Shiffrin ..

Vlhova dominates World Cup slalom opener, Shiffrin fourth

31 minutes ago
 New Zealand into World Cup semi-finals as Pakistan ..

New Zealand into World Cup semi-finals as Pakistan crash out

31 minutes ago
 Iran asks Muslim countries to designate Israel arm ..

Iran asks Muslim countries to designate Israel army 'terrorist organisation'

28 minutes ago
 150 Bangladesh garment factories shut, 11,000 work ..

150 Bangladesh garment factories shut, 11,000 workers charged

33 minutes ago
 Start of World Cup ski season falls victim to 'hea ..

Start of World Cup ski season falls victim to 'heavy snowfall'

33 minutes ago
Hundreds of activists demand plastic action in Ken ..

Hundreds of activists demand plastic action in Kenya

33 minutes ago
 Start of World Cup ski season falls victim to 'hea ..

Start of World Cup ski season falls victim to 'heavy snowfall'

33 minutes ago
 Marsh's hundred ensures Australia cruise past Bang ..

Marsh's hundred ensures Australia cruise past Bangladesh

33 minutes ago
 Martin closes gap on Bagnaia as Alex Marquez wins ..

Martin closes gap on Bagnaia as Alex Marquez wins Malaysian MotoGP sprint

38 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary expresses grief over Caretaker Chi ..

Chief Secretary expresses grief over Caretaker Chief Minister’s demise

38 minutes ago
 Sudan fighting destroys strategic Khartoum bridge

Sudan fighting destroys strategic Khartoum bridge

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan