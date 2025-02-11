Solar Home Systems Project To Be Completed By July 2025: Nasir Shah
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 11:25 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Tuesday, directed to expedite the project for provision of solar systems to two hundred thousand households across the province.
He was presiding over the review meeting regarding the project of distribution of solar systems in collaboration with the World Bank. The meeting was especially attended by Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, said a statement issued here.
The provincial ministers, on the occasion, stressed to fast track the project as per the vision of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the instructions of the Chief Minister Sindh.
Syed Nasir Shah directed that the distribution of 1600 solar home systems should be ensured in all districts every month, while 400 solar panels should be distributed in each district every week so that the project could be completed by July 31, 2025 in any case.
He said that the distribution of 50,000 solar panels available in the warehouse should be completed within 30 days and a report in this regard should be submitted to him. Ceremonies regarding the distribution of solar panels would be held with the cooperation of the relevant administration, he added.
Secretary Energy Department Musaddiq Ahmed Khan, advisor statistics Solar Energy Project Sonia Soomro, and other relevant officers attended the meeting.
