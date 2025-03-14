Solar Home Systems To Be Distributed In District Sanghar On March 15
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 06:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) A distribution event for solar home systems will be held on Saturday, March 15th, in district Sanghar by the government of Sindh under the Sindh Solar Energy Project.
The ceremony will be graced by Shazia Atta Mari, the Member of National Assembly (MNA) and Chairperson of the Petroleum Social Development Committee (PSDC) Sanghar, who will attend as the chief guest.
The event aims to provide solar home systems to deserving individuals in the district, helping to promote sustainable energy solutions and improve access to electricity for local communities.
