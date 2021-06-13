Solar lights installed in Kalaya Bazaar, Lower Orakzai

ORAKZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) ::Solar lights have been installed in Kalaya Bazaar Lower Orakzai here on Sunday while Additional Assistant Commissioner Lower Orakzai Imtiaz Ali Shah inaugurated the solar lights in a ceremony.

Tehsildar Lower Orakzai, former Senator Orakzai Najamul Hassan and local leaders were also present on the occasion.

In the first phase, 20 solar panels and lights have been installed in Kalaya Bazaar in Lower Orakzai, while under this project, solar lights will be installed in other bazaars of Orakzai district as well.