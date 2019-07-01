Solar panel demand increases

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Heat waves, rising temperature and unscheduled power outages during summer the demand of the solar panels had risen in twin cities.

Abrupt power break-downs had caused many troubles for the citizens of twin cities, adding as the scorching heat waves and blazing sun had forced them to seek an alternative way to get affordable and reliable source of electricity to keep functional home appliances.

"The affordable prices of solar panels are ranged from 5500 to 50'000 depending upon its sizes and number of plates, adding this year solar panels are being sold due to massive sudden load- shedding" Zia a shopkeeper said.

Gulbadin Khan another wholesaler of electric appliances told, that this year besides other electric appliances the sale of solar panel was much higher as people desired to avoid troubles of long power outages.

"I myself have fixed a set of air-cooler and solar panel in my house as it is the best use of intensive sunlight during summer, moreover power generators produce noise and other power suppliers do not provide uninterrupted electricity " he further said.

Rehmatullah Kidwai owns a shop on Murree road said that the students and people who reside in hostels used to visit his shop more often this year as load shedding disturbed their routine and effects their performance at workplaces.

Saad Akbar a university student and part time driver of a private car-service said, he had to manage between studies and rest as already had less time after providing services as a driver.

"I have to work part time to maintain my livelihood here in Islamabad, adding in evening it is hard to study in hot atmosphere without electricity so I decide to buy a solar panel attached with air cooler to get undisturbed sleep," he shared.

Sajeela Abbas a health physician said that she preferred solar panels, because its prices were affordable and after being charged with solar energy did not get tripped off to cause disturbance during night, she added.

She further said solar panels did cost nothing as compared to its benefits as it lessened the worry of managing house chores without electricity.