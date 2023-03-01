UrduPoint.com

Solar Panels Be Installed At Capital's Public Buildings Within 7 Weeks: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed for the installation of solar-powered panels at government buildings in the capital within seven weeks.

He said the step would reduce reliance on imported fuel besides generating environment-friendly electricity.

Chairing a review meeting on the progress of solar project, the prime minister directed the authorities to complete the installation of solar projects on emergency basis.

The meeting was informed that 496 solar panels would be installed in Islamabad, 340 in big cities including Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Quetta, and 1,255 panels at other public buildings.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the Federal ministers including Khwaja Asif, Ishaq Dar, PM's Adviser Ahad Khan Cheema, PM's Special Assistant Jahanzeb Khan and relevant officials, attended the meeting.

