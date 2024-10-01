Solar panels installed at KMC head office roof

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Solar panels have been installed at the roof of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation head office to provide electricity through solar energy, on the direction of Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

According to a spokesperson for the KMC, the installation of solar panels, inverters, structures, and wiring at the KMC building is being carried out at a cost of Rs 20 million.

Under the project a total of 259 solar plates have been installed on the rooftop of the KMC building, which will generate approximately 650 to 700 units of electricity daily.

After the completion of the project in the next fifteen days, the offices within the KMC building will have access to solar energy for their electricity needs during the day.

The daily electricity requirement of the KMC building is estimated to be around 400 kilowatts. Initially, the completion of the solar project will provide 30 percent of the building's total electricity needs from solar energy.

The installed solar system on the historic KMC building's rooftop has a capacity of 150 kilowatts, which will be gradually increased. Additionally, the solar energy system installed at the KMC building is being connected to K-Electric's grid, allowing KMC to sell excess electricity generated by its solar system to K-Electric during holidays.

A license has also been obtained from NEPRA for the installation of the solar system at the KMC building.

The private company working on the project has previously completed the installation of solar panels at the Kidney Hill site.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has stated that, in addition to the old KMC building, solar energy systems will also be installed at three more buildings of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to generate electricity.