Solar Panels Provided To 80 Deserving Persons

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Solar panels provided to 80 deserving persons

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :On behalf of the Punjab government, 1KW solar system panels were provided to 80 deserving people of Bahawalpur district in a draw.

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich, a draw was held in the committee room of his office.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azim Zeeshan, and other relevant officers were present. The data of the eligible persons have been obtained from the people participating in the Ehsaas programme.

Energy Department, Government of Punjab would provide 1KW solar panels to more than 400 deserving people belonging to Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, and Muzaffargarh districts.

