Solar Panels To Be Provided To The Areas Without Electricity: Nasir Shah
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 07:57 PM
Provincial Minister for Energy, Development and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday said that solar panels will be provided where electricity has not yet reached, as per vision of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, electricity would be provided to each and every one
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Energy, Development and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday said that solar panels will be provided where electricity has not yet reached, as per vision of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, electricity would be provided to each and every one.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony of electricity supply, Nasir Shah said Abdullah Rind Goth was an old village and it was populated before partition of the sub continent but it is still without electricity. He said the village has 450 houses which would be provided electricity through K Electric.
Shah said that distribution of 200,000 solar systems has started, while the scheme to provide 500,000 solar systems will start this year.
He said that the citizens of Karachi will benefit from cheap electricity and work is being done on the villages that would be regularized. He said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wants the ownership rights of houses to be with the women of the house.
PPP MNA Shahida Rehmani, Manghopir Town Chairman Nawaz Ali Brohi and other PPP leaders were present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
DTC delivers robust FY 2024 EBITDA growth of 19% YoY to AED584.4 million
CS reviews preparations for Ramazan
SACM for ensuring corporate accountability by advancing human rights
Two killed, three injured in Panjgur firing
Solar panels to be provided to the areas without electricity: Nasir Shah
France returns sole military base to Ivory Coast
Islamabad Bar Association, Minhaj-ul-Quran host book fair
67% growth in trading in real estate development projects in Ajman during 2024
Governor Kundi calls for overhaul of economic models to drive national growth
National Tenpin Bowling C’ship kicks off
Rapid advancement of AI redefining way businesses, governments, academic institu ..
AKF provides handcarts, financial assistance to 29 workers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CS reviews preparations for Ramazan3 minutes ago
-
SACM for ensuring corporate accountability by advancing human rights3 minutes ago
-
Two killed, three injured in Panjgur firing3 minutes ago
-
Solar panels to be provided to the areas without electricity: Nasir Shah3 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Bar Association, Minhaj-ul-Quran host book fair3 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi calls for overhaul of economic models to drive national growth6 minutes ago
-
Rapid advancement of AI redefining way businesses, governments, academic institutions operate: Turki ..6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan inaugurates 3-day book fair at PU6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique or ..15 minutes ago
-
Sindh government launches crackdown on unfit vehicles following fatal accidents6 minutes ago
-
Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, President Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) appreciates mee ..6 minutes ago
-
Man throws acid on wife, daughter6 minutes ago