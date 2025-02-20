Solar panels to be provided to the areas without electricity: Nasir Shah

Provincial Minister for Energy, Development and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday said that solar panels will be provided where electricity has not yet reached, as per vision of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, electricity would be provided to each and every one

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Energy, Development and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday said that solar panels will be provided where electricity has not yet reached, as per vision of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, electricity would be provided to each and every one.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of electricity supply, Nasir Shah said Abdullah Rind Goth was an old village and it was populated before partition of the sub continent but it is still without electricity. He said the village has 450 houses which would be provided electricity through K Electric.

Shah said that distribution of 200,000 solar systems has started, while the scheme to provide 500,000 solar systems will start this year.

He said that the citizens of Karachi will benefit from cheap electricity and work is being done on the villages that would be regularized. He said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wants the ownership rights of houses to be with the women of the house.

PPP MNA Shahida Rehmani, Manghopir Town Chairman Nawaz Ali Brohi and other PPP leaders were present on the occasion.