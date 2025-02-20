Open Menu

Solar Panels To Be Provided To The Areas Without Electricity: Nasir Shah

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 07:57 PM

Solar panels to be provided to the areas without electricity: Nasir Shah

Provincial Minister for Energy, Development and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday said that solar panels will be provided where electricity has not yet reached, as per vision of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, electricity would be provided to each and every one

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Energy, Development and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday said that solar panels will be provided where electricity has not yet reached, as per vision of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, electricity would be provided to each and every one.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of electricity supply, Nasir Shah said Abdullah Rind Goth was an old village and it was populated before partition of the sub continent but it is still without electricity. He said the village has 450 houses which would be provided electricity through K Electric.

Shah said that distribution of 200,000 solar systems has started, while the scheme to provide 500,000 solar systems will start this year.

He said that the citizens of Karachi will benefit from cheap electricity and work is being done on the villages that would be regularized. He said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wants the ownership rights of houses to be with the women of the house.

PPP MNA Shahida Rehmani, Manghopir Town Chairman Nawaz Ali Brohi and other PPP leaders were present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

DTC delivers robust FY 2024 EBITDA growth of 19% Y ..

DTC delivers robust FY 2024 EBITDA growth of 19% YoY to AED584.4 million

37 seconds ago
 CS reviews preparations for Ramazan

CS reviews preparations for Ramazan

3 minutes ago
 SACM for ensuring corporate accountability by adva ..

SACM for ensuring corporate accountability by advancing human rights

3 minutes ago
 Two killed, three injured in Panjgur firing

Two killed, three injured in Panjgur firing

3 minutes ago
 Solar panels to be provided to the areas without e ..

Solar panels to be provided to the areas without electricity: Nasir Shah

3 minutes ago
 France returns sole military base to Ivory Coast

France returns sole military base to Ivory Coast

3 minutes ago
Islamabad Bar Association, Minhaj-ul-Quran host b ..

Islamabad Bar Association, Minhaj-ul-Quran host book fair

3 minutes ago
 67% growth in trading in real estate development p ..

67% growth in trading in real estate development projects in Ajman during 2024

16 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi calls for overhaul of economic mode ..

Governor Kundi calls for overhaul of economic models to drive national growth

6 minutes ago
 National Tenpin Bowling C’ship kicks off

National Tenpin Bowling C’ship kicks off

6 minutes ago
 Rapid advancement of AI redefining way businesses, ..

Rapid advancement of AI redefining way businesses, governments, academic institu ..

6 minutes ago
 AKF provides handcarts, financial assistance to 29 ..

AKF provides handcarts, financial assistance to 29 workers

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan