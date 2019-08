Solar park helps in overcoming load shedding: SE MEPCO

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Superintendent Engineer (SE), Multan Electric Company (MEPCO) Bahawalpur region, Jawad Masnoor has said that Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park had been helping in overcoming issue of power load shedding.

Talking to journalists here, he said that earlier, the region was forced to face hours long power load shedding.

He, however, said that after establishment of Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park, electricity load shedding had been overcome in the region. "Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park has been proved very helpful in resolving issue of power load shedding," he said.

He said that soon grid stations of Khairpur Tamewali, Lal Suhanra, Hasilpur and Duniapur would be connected with Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park.